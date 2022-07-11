Billieve: State of the Bills’ running backs

Unlike last year, when Devin Singletary and Zack Moss were battling to win the Buffalo Bills’ RB 1 job during training camp and into the regular season before Singletary earned the starting role, there are no questions about who is Buffalo’s lead back. Singletary is the unquestioned top running back in Buffalo’s backfield.

On today’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino discusses the state of Buffalo’s running backs heading into training camp.

After the Bills saw their season end in the playoffs at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs for the second consecutive year, general manager Brandon Beane made it known the team wanted to add more speed to its offense.

As far as the backfield was concerned, Beane wanted to bring in both more speed and add a pass-catching dimension to their running back room. So Buffalo signed free-agent RB Duke Johnson and drafted Georgia’s James Cook in the second round to go with Singletary, Moss, and special teams ace Taiwan Jones.

With the Bills two weeks away from opening up training camp at St. John Fisher College, how do the new members of the backfield fit in with the returning veterans?

Boccacino addresses how Singletary can get even better heading into a critical season, the role that Cook will play as a rookie, whether Moss is on the roster bubble, and if Johnson is a threat to take away snaps from the other running backs.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on Buffalo’s running backs heading into the 2022 season.

