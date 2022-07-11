Bills Plays That Defined 2021 Tournament: Round 1 - Home Conference

We’re continuing in earnest for our quest to crown the defining play of the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 season. Remember, vote for the play that best tells the story or would make the best “cover art” for the 2021 season. We’ve burned through the runoff games, so let’s start the main tournament with the “Home Conference” games.

Game 1

Atlanta Falcons - Matt Ryan’s premature score celebration (One seed, 77%)

vs.

Carolina Panthers - Stefon Diggs’s touchdown (Ten seed, 32%)

The lowest-ranked play (Carolina) survived the runoff round in the Home Conference to take on the highest ranked Atlanta Falcons play. Which one better exemplifies the 2021 season? Is it a tale of teams withering under the Buffalo onslaught? Or the nigh unstoppable at times Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs connection? And remember, these are possible interpretations of the plays above, you may see them differently.

Game 2

Wild Card vs. New England Patriots - Micah Hyde’s interception (Two seed, 71%)

vs.

Washington Football Team - Emmanuel Sanders’s touchdown (Six seed, 38%)

Which perfection better tells the story of the 2021 season? Micah Hyde times his break on the ball perfectly in the perfect game against the perfect enemy? Or is it the perfect ball placement by Josh Allen to Emmanuel Sanders.

Game 3

Pittsburgh Steelers - Blocked punt (Three seed, 69%)

vs.

Houston Texans - Tremaine Edmunds’s interception (Eight seed, 35%)

We have our first disaster entering the fray. Does the blocked punt define the season? That’s not that farfetched, as a small gaffe can unwind lots of hard work, which is a story that may resonate. Or does the Tremaine Edmunds interception better show off the year?

Game 4

New England - Damien Harris’s touchdown (Four seed, 64%)

vs.

Indianapolis Colts - Isaiah McKenzie’s fumble (Five seed, 47%)

In our final matchup this time around, we can guarantee that at least one disaster moves forward. Which one better tells the tale? Damien Harris and his fluke touchdown finding the gap in the usually stout defense? Or Isaiah McKenzie losing his footing in a big moment?