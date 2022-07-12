Buffalo Bills Links, 7/12: What to expect from Buffalo’s d-line

The Buffalo Bills made a big splash this offseason when the team signed future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller, but that wasn’t the only move the Bills made to solidify their defensive line. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by addressing what fans can expect from Miller, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and the rest of Buffalo’s defensive line this year.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 2021 Worst Buffalo Bills values: No. 9—LB Tyler Matakevich - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Guard Greg Van Roten - Buffalo Rumblings
- Billieve: State of the running backs - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Tackle Tanner Owen - Buffalo Rumblings
- NABP | Best Bills Prop Bets for the Upcoming Season - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: Coaching changes - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Expectations for Buffalo’s defensive line
Von Miller is one of the most consistent pass rusher in NFL history, and the Bills are clearly banking on Miller to bring that consistency the team lacked at times last season. Beyond Miller, the Bills made several other additions to their defensive line, including signing defensive tackles Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones, and bringing back Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson. The team is also hoping its talented and young trio of defensive ends—Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa—can take that next step in their development.
- Bills questions: What should be expected from the remade defensive line? - Buffalo News
- Bills questions: What should the Bills expect from Greg Rousseau in Year 2? - Buffalo News
- Bills training camp positional preview: Will young edge rushers step up with Von Miller? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Von Miller’s path to Bills in first foray into free agency: ‘Buffalo just chose me’ - The Athletic (subscription required)
- 3 reasons why the Bills’ defense will improve in 2022 | Camp Countdown 2022 - BuffaloBills.com
Training camp questions
The Bills have a ton of talent on offense, headlined by Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and emerging youngsters like Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary. But the team also has a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey. Heading into training camp, learn what the offense will look like with Dorsey as OC, and see who will emerge as Buffalo’s starting punter between “Punt God” Matt Araiza and incumbent Matt Haack.
- Training Camp Countdown: The Offense Under New OC Ken Dorsey - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills questions: Who wins the punter competition? - Buffalo News
Odds and ends
Buffalo’s All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White was omitted from a survey of the league’s top cornerbacks. Plus, the latest news on Buffalo’s proposed new stadium and the impact it could have on the community, former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has co-authored a children’s book, and more.
- Buffalo Bills’ Tre’Davious White snubbed by executives, coaches & players in CB rankings - newyorkupstate.com
- Legislators say they’ve been shut out of talks over community benefits in Bills stadium negotiations - Buffalo News
- Former Bill Stevie Johnson co-authors children’s book, ‘There’s Always a Way with Stevie J?’ - Buffalo News
- Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a blast despite finishing 58th at American Century golf - Buffalo News
- Two QBs taken ahead of Bills’ Josh Allen in 2018 draft are now teammates - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...