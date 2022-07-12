Buffalo Bills Links, 7/12: What to expect from Buffalo’s d-line

The Buffalo Bills made a big splash this offseason when the team signed future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller, but that wasn’t the only move the Bills made to solidify their defensive line. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by addressing what fans can expect from Miller, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and the rest of Buffalo’s defensive line this year.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Expectations for Buffalo’s defensive line

Von Miller is one of the most consistent pass rusher in NFL history, and the Bills are clearly banking on Miller to bring that consistency the team lacked at times last season. Beyond Miller, the Bills made several other additions to their defensive line, including signing defensive tackles Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones, and bringing back Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson. The team is also hoping its talented and young trio of defensive ends—Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa—can take that next step in their development.

Training camp questions

The Bills have a ton of talent on offense, headlined by Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and emerging youngsters like Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary. But the team also has a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey. Heading into training camp, learn what the offense will look like with Dorsey as OC, and see who will emerge as Buffalo’s starting punter between “Punt God” Matt Araiza and incumbent Matt Haack.

Odds and ends

Buffalo’s All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White was omitted from a survey of the league’s top cornerbacks. Plus, the latest news on Buffalo’s proposed new stadium and the impact it could have on the community, former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson has co-authored a children’s book, and more.