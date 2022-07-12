Bills Plays That Defined 2021 Tournament: Round 1 - Away Conference

We’re continuing in earnest for our quest to crown the defining play of the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 season. Remember, vote for the play that best tells the story or would make the best “cover art” for the 2021 season. We’ve burned through the runoff games, so let’s start the main tournament with the “Away Conference” games.

Game 1

Tennessee Titans - Fourth-down conversion attempt (One seed, 80%)

vs.

Divisional round at Kansas City Chiefs - Tyler Bass’s kickoff (Eight seed, 43%)

The Tyler Bass kickoff survived the runoff round by defeating the away game vs. the New York Jets. Incidentally, both Jets games were ranked low enough to be in the runoff round and both lost, which is...fitting. Both plays in this matchup were colossal moments in the 2021 season, and this guarantees an early exit of a fan “favorite.” Vote carefully, only one mistake-turned-tragedy can advance.

Poll Which play better defines the 2021 season?

34% Fourth down conversion attempt (36 votes)

65% The kickoff (68 votes)
104 votes total

Game 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Allen-to-Diggs incompletion (Two seed, 59%)

vs.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen’s fumble (Seven seed, 52%)

The Away Conference is starting off with a long list of season lowlights, as another duo of close losses squares off. Which one will move forward? A brief lapse that led to Buffalo just falling short? Or a play that represents how things sometimes just aren’t meant to be? And of course you can interpret your own stories for these as well.

Poll Which play better defines the 2021 season?

45% Allen to Diggs incompletion (45 votes)

54% Josh Allen fumble (54 votes)
99 votes total

Game 3

New England Patriots - Isaiah McKenzie’s touchdown (Three seed, 58%)

vs.

Miami Dolphins - Devin Singletary’s touchdown (Six seed, 52%)

And it’s time to turn things around with two touchdowns going head-to-head. Which one better represents the entirety of the season? The Isaiah McKenzie game that was a near-perfect precursor to the perfect game? A play showing a depth player stepping up. Or the continued ownership of the Miami Dolphins? A play showing a starter doing what the starters did all year.

Poll Which play better defines the 2021 season?

73% Isaiah McKenzie touchdown (76 votes)

26% Devin Singletary touchdown (28 votes)
104 votes total

Game 4

Kansas City - Long throw and touchdown to Dawson Knox (Four seed, 57%)

vs.

New Orleans Saints - Dawson Knox’s touchdown (Five seed, 56%)

In a nice show of symmetry, we have another pair of touchdowns to balance the quarter of tragedy. This time it’s a mirror match. Which Dawson Knox touchdown better shows off the season.