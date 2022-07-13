Buffalo Bills Links, 7/13: Bills with the most to prove

The Buffalo Bills find themselves with sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season, as Buffalo finally appears to have all the pieces in place to contend for and win that elusive first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing which Bills have the most to prove this year.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Which Bills have the most to prove entering 2022?

On a team full of exciting youngsters and established veterans, there are certain members of the Bills with more to prove than others. Click through below for the Bills who some think will find themselves under pressure to perform this year—a list that includes players seeking a new contract, those who have a chance at seizing a larger role, and players looking to reinvent themselves.

Training camp positional battles

When it comes to the Bills’ quarterback room, Josh Allen is the unquestioned starter, the Pro Bowler expected to direct Buffalo’s high-octane offense. But behind Allen, there are plenty of questions, as the Bills experienced turnover at the backup QB and QB3 positions. Below is a preview of Buffalo’s quarterbacks, a discussion how the Bills’ offense could be different in 2022, and speculation on when tight end Dawson Knox will get his contract extension.

Odds and ends

Why CB Taron Johnson is underrated, analyzing the key storylines to watch during training camp, making the argument for legendary Buffalo DB Butch Byrd to go on the Bills’ Wall of Fame, and more!