Buffalo Bills Links, 7/13: Bills with the most to prove

The Buffalo Bills find themselves with sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season, as Buffalo finally appears to have all the pieces in place to contend for and win that elusive first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing which Bills have the most to prove this year.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Which Bills have the most to prove entering 2022?
On a team full of exciting youngsters and established veterans, there are certain members of the Bills with more to prove than others. Click through below for the Bills who some think will find themselves under pressure to perform this year—a list that includes players seeking a new contract, those who have a chance at seizing a larger role, and players looking to reinvent themselves.
- 10 Bills with the most to prove in 2022 - Buffalo News
- Predicting four 2022 first-time Pro Bowlers for Buffalo Bills: Jordan Poyer long overdue for nod - newyorkupstate.com
- GMFB | Which player should a team be trusting more in ‘22? - BuffaloBills.com
Training camp positional battles
When it comes to the Bills’ quarterback room, Josh Allen is the unquestioned starter, the Pro Bowler expected to direct Buffalo’s high-octane offense. But behind Allen, there are plenty of questions, as the Bills experienced turnover at the backup QB and QB3 positions. Below is a preview of Buffalo’s quarterbacks, a discussion how the Bills’ offense could be different in 2022, and speculation on when tight end Dawson Knox will get his contract extension.
- Bills training camp preview: Quarterbacks - Buffalo News
- 3 ways in which the Bills offense could be different in 2022 | Camp Countdown 2022 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills training camp positional preview: When will TE Dawson Knox get extension? - The Athletic (subscription required).
Odds and ends
Why CB Taron Johnson is underrated, analyzing the key storylines to watch during training camp, making the argument for legendary Buffalo DB Butch Byrd to go on the Bills’ Wall of Fame, and more!
- Bills Mailbag: It’s the middle of July, and you had some different questions - Buffalo News
- Why it’s time for Bills to add interceptions leader Butch Byrd to Wall of Fame - The Athletic
- Bills quarterback Matt Barkley: ‘I think we’ve got the pieces in place’ - Buffalo News
- Five Questions with Bills OL Tommy Doyle | Countdown to Training Camp - BuffaloBills.com
- How many Buffalo Bills & Buffalo Sabres weekends are there in 2022-2023? - newyorkupstate.com
