All-22 Analysis: Josh Allen’s 2021 rushing touchdowns

While I’m firmly in the camp of “Buffalo Rumblings has the best dang content on the Buffalo Bills there is,” I’m also quite aware we’re fans first. So what kind of content would I be looking for this time of year? Personally, it’s the beginning of the ramp-up period, where I’m looking to take my excitement for the coming season all the way to 11. While this is technically analysis, it’s also part of that ramp-up period. Let’s dive in and enjoy all six of Josh Allen’s rushing touchdowns from last year.

Play 1

This looks like it starts as a passing play, but Josh Allen doesn’t like what he sees and scrambles to his right. Due to Allen’s lethality in the passing game, Washington is busy doing their best to cover every eligible receiver. That leaves a clear lane for Allen to run untouched into the end zone. There’s really not a better way to start off showing what a dual threat quarterback looks like. William Jackson III (#23) has a clear path to Allen and no one to cover, but hesitates likely trying to make sure he won’t get burned by a pass.

Play 2

Two things I love in this clip. The first is that Allen is playing more like a tight end/running back in this run. He highlights how tough he is to bring down. The second is Daryl Williams who breaks off his first block to wipe out the second and allow Allen in.

Play 3

This isn’t a knock on Tommy Sweeney as much as it’s Allen hype—but Sweeney can’t contain the block, which causes Allen to reconsider his options. Allen puts on the brakes and gets the score. I’ll also add that a former player felt that he could have added a little more attitude to the team to perhaps beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but the way Allen finishes this run (needlessly shoving an opponent after the score) makes me think the team has plenty of passion on the field as it is.

Play 4

This was Josh Allen’s longest rushing touchdown of the season, and it’s due in large part to a play design that takes advantage of Allen’s legs and those of Spencer Brown. This is the type of design that seemed more common as the season wore on and the team started to favor more mobility on the line.

Play 5

The Bills are running this all the way and it’s a pretty complete victory across the board. There’s a chance I could have run this one in with that blocking—and I have a desk job and asthma.

Play 6

The Bills don’t dominate as thoroughly this time around, but there’s still some excellent blocking going on here. Allen shows some love for John Lang at the end (aka “Bills Elvis”).