BBR: Thoughts on Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer and more on the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills training camp is less than two weeks away, and soon there will be plenty of news and updates coming out of St. John Fisher. In the meantime, I share some thoughts on the team in the latest episode of BBR.

The focus of the discussion is the meteoric rise of Gabriel Davis in fantasy football discussions, and how the third-year receiver has become a bit of a household name in fantasy. I also spend some time discussing Jordan Poyer, and some expectations around a potential contract extension. You can listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts in the comments section.

