Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast with Jenna Cottrell of BuffaloPlus.com

This week on the NERD, the first-ever guest on the show and general badass Jenna Cottrell stops by to chat about the Poyer situation, what she is looking to see at training camp, and maybe a few surprises, roster twists?

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is in the spotlight this week. An organization close to Jenna’s heart.

Click here to head to the foundation’s page: https://www.lls.org/

I appreciate your support & Go, Bills!

| Follow the Nerd |

IG https://www.instagram.com/thebuffalonerd/

Facebook Page | https://www.facebook.com/thebuffalonerd

Twitter | https://twitter.com/thebuffalonerd

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@thebuffalonerd

Youtube | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/b7f233

Host: Colt Schroeder | https://twitter.com/Colt_schroeder

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player! | https://pod.link/buffalorumblings |

Show Affiliate | Fantasy Guru | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/FantasyGuru

| Z Code System | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/Z-Code-System

| Draft Dashboard | https://click.thebuffalonerd.com/DraftDash

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

* The Buffalo Nerd is an affiliate and may earn compensation on show affiliate links