Buffalo Bills fans incensed by training camp tickets website failure

Buffalo Bills fans logged onto the team’s mobile app on Thursday morning to secure tickets to training camp but most of them have found frustration instead of smooth sailing. Site crashes, long lines that haven’t moved, and the inability to complete a transaction for the free tickets has left the majority of ticket-seekers screaming into the void with no comment as of yet from the organization.

UPDATE: All tickets have been distributed.

At previous training camps, tickets were only required for certain night practices, but while trying to limit the size of crowds due to the spike in popularity of the Bills and potential COVID-19 concerns, every practice will require a ticket in 2022. Previously, physical tickets were handed out at sponsored local businesses or in an online format via Ticketmaster, but these are on the Bills’ mobile app. That has all led to the massive crush on the team’s website.

Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula was hospitalized a little more than a month ago and we have received no update on her health status or who is acting in her place as we get closer to the start of training camp and the season (and as decisions are being made on the new stadium construction).

Some folks were able to get through and get tickets, some after multiple refreshes to their website, but the majority of fans responding to us on Twitter tell a different story.

Honestly, it's a mess of a process. It makes next to no sense and they should really limit it to 2 per person so that more people can get them. — Kevin (@KevinMassare) July 14, 2022

#Bills I tried from 1030 to 1145 to get tickets, kept crashing. Wife was luckily able to get in and process through the cart around 1145. — Steve K (@Hot_Rodster1980) July 14, 2022

Very disappointed. Tried 2 different devices one in line 45 minutes, one in line 90 minutes, same result, @Ticketmaster unexpected error, zero camp tickets. Tried 2 more times one my turn started at 11:33am and I will be directed to webpage immediately, & other I'm 7872. — LindaJ (@LJ9111011) July 14, 2022

I was in before 10 in the virtual line and the site kept crashing. I tried to get tickets for either the 24th or 7th since I have my girls those days. Sadly no luck due to the site issues. Sad to tell them they can’t go this year. I’m beyond frustrated with this! — Beware The Stampede (@bwrthestampede) July 14, 2022

I got stuck in line at 6,656 for an hour. GREAT process — John Green (@JGreen_PRsports) July 14, 2022

I got on at exactly 10AM. Wait 40 mins in que, was actually able to select the tickets and get them to my cart and then the site crashes. I panic. Get on PC and am now sitting in a que stuck at 5217 and all the tickets are gone. I'm legit depressed. I took off 2 weeks for camp. — R.J. Melville (@RJMelville) July 14, 2022

App sucks!



You think a MULTI BILLION dollar organization would have a better app!



Constantly crashes, freezes or just don't work!



FRUSTRATING!!!! pic.twitter.com/1KsQnMMpgQ — Dj B Rō (@Bud_Rocks) July 14, 2022

I waited for an hour and 45 minutes-was “next in line” and got an error message. Tried to reload the page, another error message and then suddenly kicked to the back of the line. Now I’ve been 7476 for 20 minutes. My twins’ only vacation request was training camp! — Christina S (@StrwberryMom) July 14, 2022

I was on the app at 10am and 6000 in line ahead of me. Got down to 3074 and has been frozen there for an hour now!! — Chuck Lang (@ChuckLangII) July 14, 2022