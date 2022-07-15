Jamie D & Big Newt: Are the Bills over-hyped?

If you haven’t noticed, the 2022 Buffalo Bills are getting an unprecedented amount of love from the national media, and have become the fashionable pick to with the Super Bowl. But it doesn’t stop there. Even Las Vegas oddsmakers have made the Bills the preseason favorite to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s not just the team that’s getting attention. Individually, quarterback Josh Allen is being touted by many pundits and former players as the best in the NFL, edging out former MVPs like Aaron Rogers and Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, defensive end free-agent signing, Von Miller, is seen by many as the missing piece on defense.

It raises the question, though: have the Buffalo Bills become “over-hyped” in many circles?

In a recent Twitter poll, 66% of responders answered “no,” that the Bills are deserving of the amount of press they’re receiving.

But is it all warranted? Could all of the attention be bad for the team and fans? Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton explore those questions and provide their takes.

