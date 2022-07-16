AFC East fantasy football quarterback rankings

NFL training camps are soon to begin and it’s time to begin thinking about fantasy football. For some, fantasy football is a fun escape, while others bet large sums of money to have bragging rights over their friends. Either way, drafting a quarterback may be one of the hardest positions to get right in fantasy. As such, let’s break down the fantasy projections in the AFC East. We’ll run the list from worst to first—you know, the guy to stay away from to the guy who’s a can’t miss (hint: he looks great in shorts).

We begin with a second-year quarterback who actually made the Pro Bowl last season. Of course that’s Mac Jones of the New England Patriots. After having a successful rookie season completing a record number of passes when it comes to completion percentage, he is ranked 25th on ESPN for 2022 fantasy projections. Jones has the talent to be a threat but his weapons on offense are subpar. Just this week the team traded former first-round receiver N’Keal Harry. The system that the Patriots run isn’t good for quarterbacks as it relates to fantasy football. They run the ball a lot especially down at the goal line, which limits the amount of points that can be earned. Jones also doesn’t have flashy rushing ability to earn points on the ground like others in the division.

Mac Jones Projections (via ESPN): 357/547, 3833 YDS, 23 TD, 14 INT | 46 CAR, 154 YDS 0 TD (233.6FPTS)

Next up is second-year quarterback Zach Wilson of the New York Jets. Wilson had an up and down rookie campaign, and will look to bounce back this season. Receiver Elijah Moore showed a lot of promise during his first season and the team also drafted Garrett Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Both of those receivers should mean a lot of fantasy points for Wilson through the air. ESPN projects him to be 20th among quarterbacks in the league. Wilson also has the mobility to make a lot of plays with his legs. He had four touchdowns on the ground, which means some good fantasy points for team owners.

Zach Wilson Projections (via ESPN): 330/531, 3611 YDS, 21 TD, 14 INT | 42 CAR, 215 YDS, 3 TD (237.89 FPTS)

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa finds himself at 17th on the list for projections and could be one of the biggest risk/reward in fantasy this season. On one hand Jalen Waddle goes into year two after a record-setting rookie campaign, and the team added the dynamic Tyreek Hill. On the other hand, Tua still hasn’t shown that he can be a consistent quarterback in the league who can accurately complete the deep passes that has made Hill so successful. Tua also has the potential to give owners a lot of points on the ground, but so far he’s been cautious when it comes to running. Maybe with a new head coach in South Beach, Tua may be worth a shot in the later rounds if you plan on prioritizing other positions in your draft first.

Tua Tagovailoa Projections (via ESPN): 358/539, 3792 YDS, 25 TD, 13 INT | 50 CAR, 171 YDS, 3 TD (256.67 FPTS)

Now for the main event. The best fantasy quarterback prospect in the division and the NFL, according to ESPN. That would be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. After leading the NFL in QB fantasy points last season, Allen looks to do it again for the third straight season. Allen is a fantasy owner’s dream come true. He can light up a defense for at least three touchdowns through the air on any given weekend, but he can also give you a couple rushing touchdowns in the blink of an eye. There are no indications that Allen should slow down with many of his weapons returning next season, including Stefon Diggs. The only question mark could be the play calling with first-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Either way, Allen is worthy of at least a second-round pick. You can even make the argument to draft him in the first round, depending on how the board falls.

Josh Allen Projections (via ESPN): 370/577, 4115 YDS, 33 TD, 13 INT | 114 CAR, 682 YDS, 7 TD (377.31 FPTS)