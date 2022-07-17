Poll: Who leads the Buffalo Bills in sacks this season?

Usually when I do these polls for the upcoming season for the Buffalo Bills, there are a number of options that could be the choice. But this season when it comes to predicting the leader in team sacks, things feel a bit different.

There are only two options in this week’s poll, which should seem pretty obvious to most readers. Take a look at the rationale below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Von Miller

The signing of Miller was a surprise to most this offseason, as the future Hall of Famer signed a six-year $120 million contract with the Bills. Miller is the active NFL leader in career sacks (115.5), and immediately becomes the Bills’ most-feared pass rusher. Despite being 33 years old, Miller finished with 9.5 combined sacks last season in his time with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. Miller’s most impressive showing was during the playoffs, where he had four sacks in four games, including two in the Super Bowl win. Expectations are high for Miller in Buffalo, where he’ll be expected to pick up from where he left off last season.

The Field

It would seem unfair to pit any of the Bills’ aspiring pass rushers against Miller, so we’ll group them together for this exercise. This doesn’t mean it’s the combined total of their sacks, but that you think someone other than Miller will lead the team in sacks. Gregory Rousseau is the most promising name in this group, finishing his rookie season with four sacks. The former first-round pick could have a breakout season playing opposite of Miller.

A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham are also included in this group, as the former second-round selections look to take steps towards becoming consistent contributors. Epenesa is entering his third season, where he could get more consistent snaps with the departure of Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. The same could be said for Basham, who also flashed at times last season.

Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips would also be considered part of “the field,” both having shown the ability to get to the quarterback in the past. It would require a breakout campaign from Oliver to take the top spot, which would be welcomed by all Bills fans. Phillips would have to regain his form from the 2019 season, when he recorded 9.5 sacks.