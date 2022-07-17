BBR: Training camp can’t get here soon enough

As I suspect is the same for many fans of the Buffalo Bills, I am officially ready for the off-season to be over. The start of training camp is just one week away, and soon we will have updates on everything taking place from St. John Fisher.

In this episode of BBR, I take some time to discuss my expectations for training camp this year. the Super Bowl-or-bust mentality, Josh Allen and much more. You can listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts and expectations on training camp in the comments section below.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.