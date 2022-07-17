Buffalo Bills Links, 7/17: Previewing Buffalo’s wide receivers

When it comes to Josh Allen’s weapons, wide receiver Stefon Diggs has proven himself to be one of the NFL’s best—while the Buffalo Bills and their fans are hoping Gabriel Davis can build upon a record-setting playoff performance to establish himself as Allen’s No. 2 wideout. Beyond those two, there is plenty of competition in Buffalo’s wide receiver room, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by previewing Buffalo’s wide receivers.

Previewing Buffalo’s wide receivers

Diggs and Davis have cemented their roles as Buffalo’s two starting outside wide receivers, but beyond those two, competition for a spot on the 53-man roster is going to be tough for the rest of the wide receiver hopefuls. This should be a fun battle to watch as training camp unfolds.

Who has toughest path to a roster spot?

The wide receiver room isn’t the only positional group expected to have stiff competition for a roster spot. We identify five members of the Bills facing an uphill battle to earn a coveted spot on the 53-man roster.

Odds and ends

Learn why new Bills tight end O.J. Howard is thrilled to be in Buffalo. Plus, could defensive tackle Ed Oliver be on the verge of greatness, get the inside scoop on Buffalo’s defensive tackles, learn how you can be in a commercial with Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, and more!