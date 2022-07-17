Buffalo Bills Links, 7/17: Previewing Buffalo’s wide receivers

When it comes to Josh Allen’s weapons, wide receiver Stefon Diggs has proven himself to be one of the NFL’s best—while the Buffalo Bills and their fans are hoping Gabriel Davis can build upon a record-setting playoff performance to establish himself as Allen’s No. 2 wideout. Beyond those two, there is plenty of competition in Buffalo’s wide receiver room, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by previewing Buffalo’s wide receivers.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills training camp preview, 2022: Interior offensive linemen - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 Analysis: Josh Allen’s 2021 passing touchdowns, Volume 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Punter Matt Araiza - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2021 Worst Buffalo Bills values: No. 2—DT Vernon Butler - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills training camp preview, 2022: Edge rushers - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: DT Brandin Bryant - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Previewing Buffalo’s wide receivers
Diggs and Davis have cemented their roles as Buffalo’s two starting outside wide receivers, but beyond those two, competition for a spot on the 53-man roster is going to be tough for the rest of the wide receiver hopefuls. This should be a fun battle to watch as training camp unfolds.
- Training camp preview: Loads of competition in Bills WR room - Buffalo News
- Ex-Jet Jamison Crowder eager to produce in Bills’ explosive offense - Buffalo News
- Five Questions with Bills WR Khalil Shakir| Countdown to Training Camp - BuffaloBills.com
Who has toughest path to a roster spot?
The wide receiver room isn’t the only positional group expected to have stiff competition for a roster spot. We identify five members of the Bills facing an uphill battle to earn a coveted spot on the 53-man roster.
Odds and ends
Learn why new Bills tight end O.J. Howard is thrilled to be in Buffalo. Plus, could defensive tackle Ed Oliver be on the verge of greatness, get the inside scoop on Buffalo’s defensive tackles, learn how you can be in a commercial with Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, and more!
- Bills tight end O.J. Howard embracing new teammates, next chance - Buffalo News
- Bills training camp positional preview: Is DT Ed Oliver poised for monster season? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Bills? That’s what star WR woke up thinking - newyorkupstate.com
- How Buffalo Bills fans can star in commercial with Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
- Erik Brady: Pet sitters, pickleball and the Buffalo Bill who wore No. 32 before you-know-who - Buffalo News
- Public focuses on sidewalks, transportation, security at new Bills stadium - Buffalo News
- Former Bills fan favorite WR loses temper, swings helmet at opponent (Watch) - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...