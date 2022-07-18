Bills Play That Defined 2021 Tournament: Round 2

Last time we met in this space, things began with the main tournament of 16 plays. We’re down to eight—four each in our two “Conferences” (Home vs. Away). What did fans vote for? Triumph or catastrophe? Let’s keep this thing going until we have a winner!

Away Conference - Game 1

Divisional Round vs. Kansas City Chiefs - The Kickoff

vs.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen’s fumble

The Kickoff went head to head against the failed conversion versus the Tennessee Titans and came away with a convincing victory in the Clash of the Catastrophes, Part 1. Against an incompletion versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Allen’s fumble that contributed to an embarrassing loss to Jacksonville won in a similar rout in Clash, Part 2. Well everyone, you’ve whittled down four awful moments to two. Which one gets to keep going?

Away Conference - Game 2

New England Patriots - Isaiah McKenzie’s touchdown

vs.

Kansas City - Dawson Knox’s touchdown

Our next two Away games both feature touchdowns and, like the two surviving catastrophes, they took down two other touchdowns. No matter what way you vote here, the Away Conference Championship will pit a highlight against a play we’d all likely rather forget. Isaiah McKenzie’s touchdown was part of the “near perfect” game and destroyed a Devin Singletary score to get here. Dawson Knox’s KC touchdown was closer to unanimous than a contest and took down...another Knox touchdown.

Home Conference - Game 1

Carolina Panthers - Stefon Diggs’s touchdown

vs.

Wild Card vs. New England Patriots- Micah Hyde’s interception

Both of these plays won in dominant fashion, but the Hyde Interception was a 90/10 split, approaching the Knox victory above. Both stories here are ones of glory, but on different sides of the ball. Is the story better told by the Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs combination? Or is it the opportunistic defensive prowess exhibited by Micah Hyde?

Home Conference - Game 2

Houston Texans - Tremaine Edmunds’s interception

vs.

New England Patriots - Damien Harris’s touchdown

Both of these plays were tighter contests and bring forth what might be the most intriguing matchup this round. Remember that you don’t need to interpret the play the same way I do, but from my vantage, we’re pitting the defensive zenith versus the defensive nadir. Even more intriguing, both prominently feature embattled veteran Tremaine Edmunds. How you see the “Quarterback of the Defense” may very well determine your vote.