Buffalo Bills Links, 7/18: Previewing Buffalo’s linebackers

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed tremendous stability from their linebackers over the years, and this is the fifth consecutive year where the team’s starting linebackers are set in stone. But today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by assessing the state of Buffalo’s linebackers while wondering if the Bills have the right cast of backup linebackers behind starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Previewing Buffalo’s linebackers
Make no mistake about it: Tremaine Edmunds is Buffalo’s starting middle linebacker, while Matt Milano is the starting weakside linebacker. Edmunds has been remarkably healthy, missing only two games due to injury over his four seasons with the Bills, while Milano has played 71 of a possible 81 games in his career. But what is the depth like behind Edmunds and Milano, and what happens if one of Buffalo’s two starting linebackers gets hurt?
The state of Buffalo’s defensive line
The biggest and splashiest offseason moves made by the Bills involved their defensive line, with Buffalo signing future Pro Football Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller, adding defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle, and bringing back former Bills Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips. The defensive line saw significant change. What can Bills fans expect from their re-worked defensive line?
Odds and ends
Learn why Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is lobbying general manager Brandon Beane to sign veteran cornerback Joe Haden, find out the latest details on Buffalo’s new stadium, explore whether wide receiver Gabriel Davis can build upon last year’s historic playoff performance, and more!
