Buffalo Bills rookies report to training camp Monday

For the first time in three years, the Buffalo Bills are officially back at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, New York, just outside of Rochester. After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the Bills’ rookies have to report to training camp on Monday, July 18th, 2022.

When we get some social media posts regarding the move in, we will update this article with all the cool pics and videos, but for now, just know that they are reporting. Nothing is open to the public, and it’s unclear if media will be at the facility today, so we may be relying on the team and individual players.

The Bills are joined by the Oakland Raiders as the only teams welcoming in rookies on Monday. On Tuesday, another chunk of teams will have rookies report; The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and New York Jets. The rest of the NFL will report their first-year players over the next week.

While the Raiders welcome veterans on July 20th, the first team to do so. They are playing in the Hall of Fame Game kicking off the preseason so they are early. The Jaguars, their opponent, have a report date of this coming Sunday for veterans and rookies alike.

Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams, who kick off the regular season on Thursday, September 8th, both have veterans reporting on this coming Saturday, July 23rd. The rest of the NFL will see their veterans return on July 26th.