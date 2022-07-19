Circling the Wagons: Bills training camp preview w/ Skarekrow

In this episode, we talk with Buffalo Rumblings staff writer Jeff Kantrowski AKA “Skarekrow” to preview Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher by talking about stories from visiting camp.

Then we talk about players and themes he noticed while re-watching the 2021 season on film that he didn’t notice while watching it live, what happened in those infamous 13 seconds, narratives from Bills Mafia on players that just weren’t correct after watching the tape, who he’s excited to see on the defensive line, players poised to take a jump in 2022, training camp sleepers we should watch for, a debate on garbage plates, and much more! Listen now!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.