Buffalo Bills 2022 camp battles: third offensive tackle

The Buffalo Bills released Daryl Williams this offseason, removing their only seasoned depth at the position so save a large sum of money. What is the Bills’ plan behind veteran stalwart Dion Dawkins and sophomore Spencer Brown?

The team brought in several options to pair with another young holdover in a spot that is as competitive as any on the offense. With Dawkins and Brown both missing time last year, it’s a vital position.

We continue our look at the position battles of training camp with the third offensive tackle spot.

Author’s note: I’m not a big fan of the term “swing tackle”. The Bills have subscribed to the “Best 5” philosophy, so they would have no problem moving Brown to left tackle if Dawkins was out. The third tackle wouldn’t necessarily swing from left to right.

Tommy Doyle vs David Quessenberry vs Luke Tenuta

Doyle finished the 2021 season as Buffalo’s sixth offensive lineman following the injury to Ike Boettger, moving Ryan Bates into the starting lineup. In the final two weeks of the regular season, Boyle saw his most snaps at 18 and 19. He continued that with 11 snaps in the Wild Card Round. It would stand to reason that he enters the 2022 season in the lead, but I think that’s misguided.

This offseason, the Bills signed David Quessenberry, who has played both guard and tackle in the NFL. In 2021, he started all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans at right tackle following some time at left tackle in 2020. He allowed 11 sacks, per Pro Football Focus, which led the NFL, so he’s likely not a threat to Brown, but his experience is certainly not to be ignored.

I think Luke Tenuta gets a look here based almost solely on the new Bills’ offensive line coach. Aaron Kromer doesn’t have a horse in this race, since it’s his first year with the team, and the sixth-round rookie could play his way into the lineup. Tenuta is the son of a coach, which should help his football IQ, and like Brown and Doyle, he’s listed as 6’8” and 320+ pounds. Still, I’m not even convinced Tenuta makes the roster at this point, so it’s hard to think he’ll be active for Week 1.

With Quessenberry’s ability to play guard, as well, and his experience on the left side, I think the veteran is going to eek out Doyle early in the season. With a new offensive line coach, we will have to see.

Prediction: Quessenberry will be active on game day ahead of Doyle. Tenuta is on the roster bubble.