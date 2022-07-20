Buffalo Bills Links, 7/20: Previewing Buffalo’s safeties

The Buffalo Bills boast a pair of talented All-Pros among their safeties in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and the duo is widely regarded as one of the best—if not THE best—safety tandems in the NFL.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the state of Buffalo’s safeties, led by All-Pros Poyer and Hyde.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Previewing Buffalo’s safeties
General manager Brandon Beane began rebuilding Buffalo’s defense with the signings of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer on the same day of free agency in 2017, and the two make up a dynamic duo at the back end of Buffalo’s defense. Click through below to dive into the stability that Hyde, Poyer, and returners Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin bring to the safety position, and read the speculation about whether this might be the last run for Hyde and Poyer in Buffalo.
Other training camp questions
Top questions and storylines to follow leading up to the start of training camp—including whether the Bills have enough depth along the offensive line—previewing Buffalo’s “double trouble” tight end tandem of Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard, and analysis of Josh Allen and the Bills quarterback room.
Odds and ends
Learn how you can get your tickets to the annual “Return of the Blue & Red” practice at Highmark stadium, and find out which Bills game from 2021 is up for an ESPY Award as the “Game of the Year.”
