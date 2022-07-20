Bills vs. Chiefs playoff game up for a 2022 ESPY Award

The 2022 ESPY Awards finalists have been announced, and the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs instant classic is up for “Best Game” of the year. The overtime shootout that featured 78 points, saw three lead changes and 25 points scored over the final two minutes of regulation is among four nominees for the award. The 2022 ESPY Awards, hosted by Stephen Curry, air tonight, July 20, at 8:00 PM Eastern live on ABC.

Fans of the Buffalo Bills are used to having their team mentioned on national television, and deservedly so now with the team a popular choice as Super Bowl favorites this year.

Despite the setback loss last January for Bills Mafia, the game became one for the ages in the NFL and sports in general. While Josh Allen’s ascendance among the NFL’s elite was already in full swing, it reached a fervor unmatched by a Bills QB since perhaps Doug Flutie. That game (and the season overall) likely held a fair bit of influence with Allen’s participation in the 2021 NFL Honors Awards, and now national commercials.

For the record, the Bills vs. Chiefs is the only one of the four finalists for “Best Game” of the year to come from the NFL. The other three finalists are all from college sports, and include: