90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Tackle Bobby Hart

The Buffalo Bills under general manager Brandon Beane have built an enviable amount of roster depth at multiple positions. Perhaps at no other spot on the roster have the Bills built better depth than along the offensive line. Beane and company typically have multiple backups who not only can play multiple positions, but who have starting experience in regular season games, as well.

In today’s edition of “90 players in 90 days,” we discuss one of those offensive line reserves—a veteran who has started multiple games at multiple positions over the course of his career.

Name: Bobby Hart

Number: 68

Position: T

Height/Weight: 6’5” 310 lbs

Age: 27 (28 on 8/22/2022)

Experience/Draft: 8; selected in the seventh round (No. 226 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants

College: Florida State

Acquired: Signed a one-year deal on 4/11/2022

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Hart’s contract is worth $1.185 million overall. Thanks to the veteran’s minimum exception, his cap hit if he makes the team is just $960,000. The team included a signing bonus of $25,000, so that’s the dead cap charge if Hart is released or traded prior to Week One. As a vested veteran, the entirety of his base salary ($1.12 million) becomes guaranteed if he’s on the roster for the first week.

2021 Recap: Hart bounced around quite a bit last year. He signed with Buffalo in March, but did not make the team, so he was released on August 31. He signed with the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad on September 7, but was released on September 20. He re-signed with Buffalo’s practice squad, which he’d been part of in the 2020 season, on September 22. The Tennessee Titans signed him to their active roster on October 6, and he actually appeared in three games with the club, making one start. He committed three penalties and allowed two sacks on just 101 snaps with the Titans. They released him on November 15 and signed him to the practice squad the next day. Buffalo signed him to their active roster on November 19, but he was subsequently waived and re-signed to the practice squad on December 6. He landed on the reserve/COVID list in December and he also appeared in one game for the Bills, playing one snap against the New England Patriots in Buffalo’s Week 16 win. He was not signed to a reserve/futures deal at the end of the year.

Positional outlook: Hart is one of a slew of tackles battling for a reserve role behind Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. Tommy Doyle, David Quessenberry, Cody Ford, Derek Kerstetter, Luke Tenuta, Alec Anderson, and Tanner Owen are the others.

2022 Offseason: Hart is healthy and has appeared at OTAs to date.

2022 Season outlook: If Hart makes the team, something went terribly wrong, as he’s proven himself to be nothing more than an emergency roster filler at best throughout the last few years of his career. He was a well below average starter with the Cincinnati Bengals, as well. While he’s definitely made a nice career for himself as a former seventh-round draft choice, he isn’t someone who should be on this roster. There are far too many young players with more promise. However, it’s never a bad thing when your team’s “camp bodies” have 67 career starts under their belt. Hart will be here at least through the end of August, and we’ll see what Buffalo decides with regard to keeping him around on the practice squad.