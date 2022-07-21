Bills Plays That Defined 2021 Tournament: Conference Championships

The time to crown the defining play from the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 season is drawing near. Let’s see which plays survived to reach the Conference Championships. Vote like your favorite play’s life depends on it this round. Next stop...

The PLAY that defines the whole dang season!

Away Conference Championship

The Kickoff

vs.

Dawson Knox’s touchdown

The Kickoff that set up 13 seconds has dominated its way into the Conference Championships. But so has the Dawson Knox touchdown. The Away Conference ends in poetic fashion. Both games against Kansas City made it as far as they possible could before forcing us to choose a victor.

Which one better tells the tale of the 2021 season? While it’s true that The Kickoff is a great stand-in for the story that Buffalo fell just short of their AFC rival yet again, the Dawson Knox touchdown represents the other side of the coin. When all cylinders were firing, the Buffalo Bills were the team to beat.

Poll Which play will represent the Away Conference for the chance to define the entire season? The Kickoff

Dawson Knox touchdown vote view results 67% The Kickoff (118 votes)

32% Dawson Knox touchdown (58 votes) 176 votes total Vote Now

Home Conference Championship

Micah Hyde’s Interception

vs.

Tremaine Edmunds’s Interception

The Home Conference had the chance to pair two plays facing the same team against each other in this round as well, but only one of the New England Patriots games made it this far. It did so in spectacular fashion though, dominating in every round with Micah Hyde’s interception for the ages sticking out in everyone’s mind.

The Tremaine Edmunds’s interception is the definite underdog here, very narrowly beating a negative play also featuring Edmunds (12 votes difference). It doesn’t seem like this is a fair battle, but we’ve been surprised as fans before.