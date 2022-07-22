Buffalo Bills Links, 7/22: Previewing Buffalo’s cornerbacks

The Buffalo Bills drafted rookie Kaiir Elam to step in and contribute from day one at outside cornerback, and Elam’s development is going to be one of the key storylines to watch during training camp.

The battle between Elam and Dane Jackson is one of the most interesting positional battles of training camp, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we lead off by assessing the state of Buffalo’s cornerbacks while pondering if the team will be in trouble if Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White isn’t ready by the start of training camp.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Previewing Buffalo’s cornerbacks

The Bills are banking on having Tre’Davious White back on the field and fully healthy following knee surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but no one knows when White will be ready to go. White’s return date is just one of a handful of questions surrounding Buffalo’s cornerbacks, including will Elam seize the starting job from the get-go, and which cornerbacks stand out and grab a roster spot from a group of backups that includes Christian Benford, Cam Lewis, Nick McCloud, Olaijah Griffin and Tim Harris.

Other training camp battles to watch

Among the other camp battles to keep an eye on: who wins the starting punter’s job between incumbent Matt Haack and rookie Matt Araiza. Plus, previewing the state of Buffalo’s safeties.

Odds and ends

Placekicker Tyler Bass has enjoyed a fast and consistent start to his Bills career. Plus, find out where your favorite Bills are ranked in the Madden NFL 23 video game, and go behind the scenes of future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller’s first practices with the Bills.