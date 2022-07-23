Poll: Who will lead the Bills in receiving touchdowns this season?

The Buffalo Bills had one of the most prolific passing offenses in the NFL last season—something that’s expected to continue in 2022. While Josh Allen is the central figure of the offense, the success is made possible by a talented group of pass catchers. With so many options at his disposal, this week we’re gauging your thoughts on who will lead the team in receiving touchdowns this year.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs led the Bills in receiving touchdowns last season with ten, enjoying another Pro Bowl season in Buffalo. It’s expected that Diggs will lead the team in targets (164 in 2021) once again this season, which should make him a popular choice in this poll. While the other names included below have yet to reach their potential, Diggs is one of the most dynamic, and productive, receiving threats in the NFL.

Dawson Knox

The third-year tight end finished second to Diggs last season with nine touchdown receptions in 15 games. Knox finished tied first among tight ends in touchdown receptions last season, and has developed into one of Allen’s most trusted red zone targets. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Knox could be poised to take another step forward as one of the most athletic tight ends in the NFL. If Knox does continue to make progress, it could be easy to see him leading the team in touchdown receptions.

Gabriel Davis

Davis has become a popular topic this offseason across fantasy football discussions, thanks in part to his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s playoffs (eight receptions, 201 yards, four touchdowns). That game may be the first time that casual fans heard of Davis, but it’s not the case for Bills fans. Davis has combined for 13 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, and is expected to get an increase in playing time this season. With the departure of Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, it could make Davis a favorite in this discussion.