Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 1 Open Thread

We’re back, baby! The Buffalo Bills reported to training camp on Saturday and their first practice is today at St. John Fisher. It’s just helmets and the press is very limited in what they are allowed to share, but fans are in the seats (if they were able to procure tickets ahead of time).

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott are expected to speak with the media this morning. It’ll all be live and embedded here to re-watch later if you’re interested.

I’ve included the Bills Reporters Twitter list to follow along with the updates from the local beat reporters.

We will keep updating as Beane and McDermott speak.

WE’RE BACK!