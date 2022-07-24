Buffalo Bills place Tre’Davious White, Ike Boettger on PUP list to open training camp

The Buffalo Bills officially announced that three players will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Those three players are cornerback Tre’Davious White, guard Ike Boettger, and defensive tackle Eli Ankou.

White and Boettger aren’t necessarily a surprise, as both players are rehabbing serious injuries suffered in the latter part of the 2021 season. White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Night against the New Orleans Saints, and Boettger tore his Achilles’ tendon in Week Sixteen against the New England Patriots. Ankou, however, comes as a bit of a surprise, as head coach Sean McDermott did not provide specifics as to what injury necessitated his placement on the PUP list.

White “looks really good,” according to McDermott, so starting training camp on the PUP list isn’t necessarily a sign that he won’t be ready once the regular season begins. He noted that White’s return is “on schedule.”