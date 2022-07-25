Billieve: Burning Buffalo Bills training camp questions

As the Buffalo Bills dive into training camp to get ready for the 2022 season, expectations are high, with Las Vegas oddsmakers making the Bills the Super Bowl favorite. But naturally there are questions that still need to be answered.

In this episode of Billieve, Jamie D’Amico discusses the players he’s most looking forward to seeing in the preseason, and and asks the questions that he’s hoping are going to be answered before the regular season kicks off.

Among the players he’s going to keep an eye on are first-round CB, Kaiir Elam. A player who earned All-SEC honors, Elam is the highest-drafted defensive back the Bills have invested in since Tre’Davious White was drafted 27th overall in 2017. With White injured, D’Amico wants to see if Elam can play well enough to allow the Bills some flexibility when it comes to the timing of Whit’s return.

Other players discussed include, RB James Cook, TE O.J. Howard, Tackle Spencer Brown, and many others.

