Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 2 Open Thread

We’re back, baby! The Buffalo Bills reported to training camp on Saturday and their first practice was Sunday at St. John Fisher. It’s just helmets and the press is very limited in what they are allowed to share, but fans are in the seats (if they were able to procure tickets ahead of time).

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media yesterday and more players and coaches are expected to talk Monday.

Practice starts at 9:45 AM while the gates at Fisher open at 8:45. Tickets are required and sold out.

Here are the biggest storylines so far in camp:

CB Tre’Davious White and OG Ike Boettger begin the year on the PUP list, as expected. They are both recovering from serious injuries suffered during the 2021 season. Joining them on PUP is DT Eli Ankou.

Penciled-in starter Rodger Saffold was in a car accident recently and suffered what general manager Brandon Beane referred to as “cracked ribs”. He begins the year on the Non-Football Injury list and a timetable for his return hasn’t been set. You’d think at this point it’d be all about pain tolerance, but with Saffold, he’s a veteran who has worked with new o-line coach Aaron Kromer before.

I’ve included the Bills Reporters Twitter list to follow along with the updates from the local beat reporters.