Drew Rosenhaus in attendance as Jordan Poyer opens Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is coming off an All-Pro season but entering the final year of his contract. Poyer changed agents this offseason and Drew Rosenhaus has been publicly campaigning for a new deal for his client ever since.

Rosenhaus was noticeably in attendance at St. John Fisher on Sunday as the Bills opened training camp. With the number of high-profile players on Rosenhaus’s list, this is a strong sign for his client. (The Bills did open camp before most other teams, it should be noted.) Some are reading into it that he was in town to close a deal, but nothing was announced or leaked.

Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane spoke with the media about Poyer on Sunday, and gave a couple tea leaves if you want to read into them. He was asked about safeties playing at a high level into their 30s, and responded with traits he looks for.

“I think part of it is, who are the people you’re talking about?” Beane said. “Are they gonna eat right, train right, get the right rest, live the right lifestyle to do it?”

Both of Buffalo’s safeties are older than 31. Micah Hyde turned 31 in December while Poyer passed the milestone in April. Both played at an incredibly high level for any age, much less 30.

“I think both those guys do such a great job of training,” Beane continued. “I expect those guys to continue to play well for the foreseeable future.”

Like I said, if you want to read into the “foreseeable future” part of the quote, that might indicate longer than 2022. Still, Beane stopped short of saying they were working toward a deal. When he was working on recent deals with high-profile players like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, he told the world they were going to get an extension—it was jut a matter of time. He hasn’t been forthcoming about that information with Poyer.

For his part, the veteran is “optimistic that something could happen.”