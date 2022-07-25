Buffalo Bills sign offensive guard Jordan Simmons to one-year contract

On the heels of learning that offensive guard Rodger Saffold will be sidelined with cracked ribs, the Buffalo Bills have signed a player to add depth to their rotation. They announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed offensive guard Jordan Simmons to a one-year contract.

Simmons stands 6’4” and 339 lbs, a former undrafted free agent from the University of Southern California. With the Trojans, Simmons struggled to break into the lineup in part due to lingering knee injuries. He even tried converting to defensive tackle at one point, before playing in 13 games and starting two as a redshirt senior on the offensive line.

Simmons signed with the Raiders in 2017 but was waived and picked up by the Seattle Seahawks a year later, before he’d seen any game action. With the Seahawks, he’d play in 20 games between the 2018 and 2020 seasons, starting nine of them at left guard. A knee injury prevented him from playing in 2019.

Signed back to the Las Vegas Raiders from the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2021, Simmons appeared in five more games last season.

With the news that Saffold would be unavailable to start training camp, the Bills kept Ryan Bates as their starting right guard and moved Cody Ford to left guard for Sunday’s first practice. The team also has another offensive line shuffle to note in Spencer Brown, who wasn’t able to practice in the spring with a back ailment. Brown was finally cleared for practice to start training camp, but he played with the second string on Sunday while the Bills assessed his conditioning. David Quessenberry played right tackle with the first string in place of Brown.