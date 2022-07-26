Top Buffalo Bills according to Madden 23 rankings

EA Sports is set to release Madden 23 on August 19, 2022. Fans everywhere look forward to the game each year to earn bragging rights for the favorite team. A refreshed Madden makes for a great time with gamers who can take control of different franchises and lead them to a Super Bowl. Another aspect of Madden highly anticipated by people is player rankings. For the Buffalo Bills, it was a tight race at the top for the highest-rated player.

Coming in at number five on the team is safety Jordan Poyer with a 90 overall ranking. This places him tied for seventh among all safeties in the league. It’s a little surprising to see Poyer ranked fairly low, considering he earned first team All-Pro accolades last season. Poyer is currently looking for a new contract and deservingly so. Since joining the Bills, Poyer has averaged at least 93 tackles and two interceptions each season. Poyer continues to look down over the top passes with the next player on our rankings.

Fellow safety Micah Hyde gets bragging rights over his partner in crime, edging him out by one point for a 91 overall ranking. Hyde has anchored the back end of the defense since coming to Buffalo as a free agent in 2017. No one will forget the interception he made on the opening drive in the AFC Wild Card game against the New England Patriots. Hyde covered an insane amount of field on that play, further showcasing why he’s ranked as one of the best safeties in the game.

We switch to offense, and the next player’s team ranking comes at a bit of a surprise. The third highest ranked Madden player on the Bills is quarterback Josh Allen, coming in at a 92 overall. Yes, the Josh Allen who’s taking the league by storm and had that incredible playoff run where it seemed no one could stop him. For reference, Allen is ranked as the fourth-best QB in the game. Coming in at number one is…Tom Brady with a 97 overall. Take that for what you will. Back to Allen, he had an interesting first couple years in the league, showing flashes of brilliance but lacking in consistency. However, the past two years Allen has lit the league on fire with both his arm and his legs.

For team bragging-rights runner-up we shift back to defense, which shows how great of a secondary the Bills have. We’re talking about cornerback Tre’Davious White who comes in at 93 overall, ranking third among all cornerbacks. Most fans know the story behind White. He was the first draft pick for head coach Sean McDermott. Also, White was selected with the pick acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs who traded up with Buffalo to draft Patrick Mahomes. White has been a cornerstone on defense. Last year was the first of his career without multiple interceptions, but the ACL injury played a huge factor. White’s the textbook definition of a lock-down corner.

The Buffalo Bills player with the most bragging rights on the team, per Madden 23 rankings? It’s wide receiver Stefon Diggs who ranks 95 overall, fifth among receivers. Diggs was the true number-one target general manager Brandon Beane was searching for, and eventually trading for two seasons ago. His first two seasons in Buffalo have brought at least 100 catches and eight touchdowns per season, which included leading the league in receptions for 2020 with 127. Diggs has been monumental in the development of Allen with both of them instantly forming a close friendship. Diggs has the speed to break away from defenders while having the strength to make catches in traffic. Since leaving the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs has been the ultimate team-friendly player who will do anything it takes to come away with a W. The total package, Stefon Diggs.