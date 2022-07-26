Bills cross-training offensive linemen early in training camp

With a new offensive line coach in place, the Buffalo Bills aren’t holding back early in training camp, moving pieces all over the offensive line. That versatility is going to become very important around roster cut time.

Newly signed offensive lineman David Quessenberry has experience at all the spots except center, and in the first two days of training camp he’s played both right tackle and left guard. The same can be said for Tommy Doyle, who hasn’t played guard in an NFL game like Quessenberry. Based on early looks, Quessenberry is firmly entrenched as the sixth lineman for right now (as we predicted last week).

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown has been limited early in training camp, only participating in individual drills and small-group work but not team drills. Left guard Rodger Saffold isn’t practicing yet due to cracked ribs. That’s allowed other players to get reps at those spots.

An interesting name absent from this conversation is Cody Ford, who is continuing to run with the second team despite two open starter spots. That makes him the eighth lineman, at best, with no experience snapping the ball as a center. If the Bills don’t work him in at some point, it might be pretty hard for him not just to be active on Sunday, but even make the 53-man roster four years after being a second-round pick.