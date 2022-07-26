An early Bills training camp injury update

The Buffalo Bills are down a handful of starters early in training camp as folks are working back from injury. Another presumed starter missed the second practice of camp after hurting himself on Sunday.

We’ve already told you that Rodger Saffold started the year on the NF-I list with a ribs injury. Tre’Davious White and Ike Boettger are on the PUP list recovering from their injuries last year.

In addition to those players, starting right tackle Spencer Brown hasn’t been taking reps during team drills, instead only playing during individual and positional drills. He had offseason surgery and they are easing him into his second training camp as a result.

Slot receiver Jamison Crowder, largely considered the frontrunner to replace Cole Beasley in the lineup, missed Monday’s practice with an undisclosed injury. It’s something to monitor, and Khalil Shakir stepped in and had a successful day in Crowder’s place.

On one positive note, Saffold was on the sideline working with trainers Monday after being completely absent on Sunday. For the big man, it’s pain tolerance at this point, so there’s no reason for him to take hits.