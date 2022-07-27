90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Kicker Tyler Bass

The Buffalo Bills score a lot of points. That’s a good thing. They don’t need to attempt too many field goals, which is also a good thing when combined with the fact that they score a lot of points. That means the team is doing what it needs to do on offense, which is find the end zone.

When the team does need to kick field goals, however, they have one of the best kickers in the league to execute that particular action. There are few kickers in the league who possess the leg strength, accuracy, and cool under pressure as Buffalo’s current placekicker. But he’s not just a stud on field goals, as he also consistently puts teams at a disadvantage thanks to his prowess on kickoffs.

In today’s edition of “90 players in 90 days,” we discuss the team’s kicker.

Name: Tyler Bass

Number: 2

Position: K

Height/Weight: 5’10: 183 lbs

Age: 25 (26 on 2/14/2023)

Experience/Draft: 3; selected in the sixth round (No. 188 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by Buffalo

College: Georgia Southern

Acquired: Sixth-round draft choice

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Bass enters the third year of his rookie contract, a four-year pact worth $3,479,218 overall. For the 2022 season, he carries a cap hit of $941,054 and a dead-cap charge of $92,110 if he’s released or traded.

2021 Recap: Bass was even better as a second-year man than he was as a rookie. He made the same number of field goals, hitting on 28 of his 32 attempts, but his make percentage increased (87.5%) thanks to attempting two fewer field goals than he had the year before. He missed two extra points as a rookie, but he was a perfect 51-for-51 in that area last year. Bass also cleaned up his struggles in the 30-39-yard range, hitting 7-of-8 attempts, which is much better than the 6-of-9 showing he had the year prior. Bass was 2-of-4 on field goals of over 50 yards, bringing his career total to 6-of-10 from that distance.

Positional outlook: Bass is the only kicker on the roster and, unless he’s injured, he’ll be the kicker when the team begins the regular season.

2022 Offseason: Bass has participated in all team activities—OTAs, minicamp, and training camp practices—to date.

2022 Season outlook: Bass is excellent, there’s no doubt about it. The young kicker has proven that he belongs ever since his first professional training camp when he unseated veteran Stephen Hauschka for the kicking job. Bass is a weapon once the Bills cross midfield, and he has continued to hone his craft as a kickoff man, hanging kicks high and deep in an attempt to allow the coverage unit to make a play. While Buffalo struggled some in that regard last year, it’s not because the kickoffs were poor. Hopefully, Bass continues his run of success for this year and beyond.