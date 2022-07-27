Jamie D & Big Newt: Madden ratings!

Madden NFL 23 ratings have been released, and big Chris Newton is excited!

Beginning almost a generation ago, the release of Madden NFL ratings has become a cultural event. Football fans far and wide wait with bated breath each offseason to see how their favorite players rate.

This season the Buffalo Bills as a team rank second, while Josh Allen and Von Miller are both top-five at their positions, while the Bills’ safety tandem ranks in the top 10.

Oh, and did we mention Big Newt was excited? He talks about where Bills players rank compared others in the league.

Jamie D’Amico and Big Newt also discuss what was their favorite video game from their youth, which was Tecmo Bowl. Plus they make notes of some of the early stories that have popped up over the first few days of Bills training camp.

