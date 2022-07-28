Buffalo Bills Links, 7/28: Training camp observations

The Buffalo Bills concluded their fourth day of training camp at St. John Fisher University, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing which players stood out from training camp. We start with quarterback Josh Allen, who one day after being visibly frustrated with Buffalo’s offense was accurate in directing the team’s red zone attack.
Observations from Day 4 of training camp
It was all over social media. Quarterback Josh Allen was visibly frustrated with how Buffalo’s offense performed during Tuesday’s training camp sessions. One day later, Allen responded by directing a red-hot Bills attack, particularly when it was in the red zone. Plus, we find out why wide receivers Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson and defensive ends Von Miller and A.J. Epenesa are on the rise, and discuss why the Bills’ cornerback depth could be an issue.
More from camp
The competition to win the kickoff and punt returner roles, how Allen and the offense will fare under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, a few players who need to step up to help the Bills reach their lofty goals, and more!
Odds and ends
Get to know new guard Jordan Simmons, see Josh Allen thrill two young fans who wanted an autograph, find out where Allen ranks in the preseason NFL MVP discussion, and more!
