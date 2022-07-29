Buffalo Bills Links, 7/29: TE Dawson Knox entering pivotal season

The Buffalo Bills hope they’ve found their franchise tight end in Dawson Knox, who is entering a contract year riding high following a breakout 2021 season. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing why this is a pivotal year for Knox, who is both hoping to take that next step in his development and earn a big contract extension to remain with the Bills.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

TE Dawson Knox has plenty to prove Previewing training camp

Dawson Knox is entering one of the biggest years of his NFL career. On the heels of a breakout 2021 season that saw him tie for the NFL lead in touchdown catches by a tight end (9), Knox will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 season. But the charismatic Knox says he wants to remain with the Bills long-term.

One area where Buffalo’s offense can improve

Josh Allen has plenty of talent around him on offense, from Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs and the up-and-coming star in Gabriel Davis to Dawson Knox, jack-of-all-trades wideout Isaiah McKenzie, slot threats Jamison Crowder and Khalil Shakir, and more. But for all of Buffalo’s strengths on offense, there is one glaring weakness: improving the receivers’ ability to gain yards after the catch.

Odds and ends

Learn how linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is remaining calm and focused entering his contract year, hear how wide receiver Stefon Diggs is ready to dominate during his third year with the Bills, get the latest scoop on the punter competition from place kicker Tyler Bass, find out how tight end Quintin Morris is determined to give back to his Buffalo community, and much more!