Bills annual “Return of the Blue & Red” practice is sold out

Obtaining tickets to a Buffalo Bills training camp practice session has been particularly difficult for Bills fans across the state, and the same is true for the team’s “Return of the Blue & Red” practice session at Highmark Stadium.

On Thursday, the Bills confirmed that all available tickets for the popular Aug. 5 practice and scrimmage session at the stadium have been distributed, and there are no additional tickets available for fans hoping to watch Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller and company in action before the preseason begins.

For the fortunate fans who were able to secure tickets, the stadium parking lots open at 3 PM, with the gates opening at 4 PM.

Tickets for the Blue & Red practice were supposed to be made available to season ticket holders beginning at 10 AM on Thursday, but the team announced on social media shortly before 10 AM that all available tickets had been claimed.

All the tickets for the Return of the Blue and Red practice at @HighmarkStadm have been claimed.



You’re the best, #BillsMafia. We can’t wait to see you on Friday, August 5th!❤️ pic.twitter.com/ytC4VqSTH7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 28, 2022

The sellout of the Blue & Red practice session tickets comes on the heels of the quick distribution of all available training camp practice session tickets at St. John Fisher University, when many Bills fans expressed frustration over crashing websites and an inability to procure tickets to training camp.