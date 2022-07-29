Buffalo Bills Training Camp Practice 4 Open Thread

The Buffalo Bills reported to training camp last Saturday and their first practice was Sunday at St. John Fisher. After public practices on Sunday and Monday, they practiced away from the prying eyes of fans on Tuesday but those fans were back on Wednesday. Thursday was the first off day of camp, and the players return to the field Friday.

Today’s practice is the last of the helmets-only affairs, and the Bills are ramping up toward full pads on Saturday. The press is very limited in what they are allowed to share, but fans are in the seats (if they were able to procure tickets ahead of time) and some of them have been sharing lots of info on Twitter.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has spoken with the media several times along with general manager Brandon Beane and free-agent signing Von Miller. Jordan Poyer and Dawson Knox have also had press sessions. We haven’t heard from QB Josh Allen yet, but they’ve been rotating through.

Practice starts at 9:45 AM while the gates at Fisher open at 8:45. Tickets are required and sold out.

Here are the biggest storylines so far in camp:

CB Tre’Davious White and OG Ike Boettger begin the year on the PUP list, as expected. They are both recovering from serious injuries suffered during the 2021 season. Joining them on PUP is DT Eli Ankou.

Penciled-in starter Rodger Saffold was in a car accident recently and suffered what general manager Brandon Beane referred to as “cracked ribs”. He begins the year on the Non-Football Injury list and a timetable for his return hasn’t been set. You’d think at this point it’d be all about pain tolerance, but with Saffold, he’s a veteran who has worked with new o-line coach Aaron Kromer before.

With Spencer Brown limited and Saffold out, the Bills have been rotating a pair of offensive linemen at both right tackle and left guard. David Quessenberry and Tommy Doyle have been getting that run.

Two pending free agents have been talking potential contract extensions. Jordan Poyer’s agent was in attendance as camp opened and Dawson Knox was optimistic about staying in Buffalo.

Jamison Crowder has missed the majority of practices to this point, opening the door for Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Khalil Shakir to receive big snap counts with the ones and twos. It’s labeled as “general soreness” so we don’t have a timeline.

I’ve included the Bills Reporters Twitter list to follow along with the updates from the local beat reporters.