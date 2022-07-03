Buffalo Bills Links, 7/3: Assessing Buffalo’s running backs

When the Buffalo Bills selected Georgia running back James Cook with their second-round draft pick, it added another weapon to the team’s backfield, as Cook is expected to be a valuable contributor as a pass catcher. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by sorting through the talent the Bills have in the running backs room, assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the team’s backs.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Assessing Buffalo’s running backs

Devin Singletary took another step forward with his productivity out of the backfield in 2021, but that didn’t stop general manager Brandon Beane from addressing the position this offseason. Besides drafting Cook, the Bills signed Duke Johnson in free agency to compete for reps with Singletary and Zack Moss. Read on below for a break down on Buffalo’s backfield, including discussing whether Moss is on the roster bubble heading into training camp.

Do the Bills have enough depth on the o-line?

The Buffalo Bills re-signed Ryan Bates, added veterans Rodger Saffold, Greg Van Roten, David Quessenberry and Greg Mancz, and drafted Luke Tenuta as additions to their offensive line this offseason. The thought is the Bills’ starters on the line will be: Dion Dawkins (left tackle), Saffold (left guard), Mitch Morse (center), Bates (right guard) and Spencer Brown (right tackle). While the starting five is solid on paper, injuries could force backups like Quessenberry, Mancz, Van Roten and even Cody Ford into the starting lineup. Leading up to training camp, read whether the Bills have enough depth on their offensive line.

Odds and ends

We hear from cornerback Siran Neal on his expectations for Buffalo’s secondary in 2022, plus who Josh Allen’s primary competition is for league MVP, see where Allen’s No. 17 ranks in jersey sales, find out why Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly still enjoys hosting his annual football camp, and more!