NFL launches new streaming service, NFL+

The NFL has become a year-round obsession, with fans eager to consume the latest news and watch each week’s games involving their favorite team. Fans of the Buffalo Bills are no different.

Members of #BillsMafia want to follow along with their team week-in and week-out, whether cheering on the Bills in person at Highmark Stadium or watching when the team is on the road.

The NFL’s new NFL+ video streaming subscription service, which launched earlier this week, will let Bills fans take their game with them, on the go, thanks to access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their mobile devices and on their tablets, as well as live out-of-market preseason games across all devices.

NFL+ also provides live local and national audio broadcasts from every NFL game, along with access to the comprehensive NFL Films archives and every NFL Network show on-demand.

The cost of the basic NFL+ subscription service is $4.99 per month, or $39.99 for one full year. The premium version of NFL+ includes features previously available under the NFL Game Pass name, features like access to full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. The premium version of NFL+ costs $9.99 per month, or $79.99 for one year.

The service is available through the NFL App across the different application stores.

The launch of NFL+ means NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.