Micah Hyde injured in Friday’s Bills’ camp practice

Buffalo Bills second-team All-Pro safety Micah Hyde was injured during Friday’s training camp practice at St. John Fisher University. The Bills said it was a hip/glute injury on Friday, but we will update as head coach Sean McDermott speaks with the media Saturday morning.

UPDATE: Sean McDermott said Saturday that Hyde is day-to-day with hip soreness. That’s a relief.

Jos Buscaglia of The Athletic had the most thorough description of the actual incident:

“[He] jumped straight in the air for an overthrown pass in the middle of some traffic. As Hyde came down, he got his body turned and he came down on his right side with a thud.”

Not much to go on, but after a couple minutes he limped to the sideline where he was picked up by a trainer’s cart and driven to the team’s treatment facility. Multiple reporters shared that he wasn’t in obvious pain as he was going into the training room and seemed okay.

So right now, we’ll say it’s a minor injury and we hope he’ll be out for just a few practices.

Both Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin took first-team reps in his spot.