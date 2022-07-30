Bills training camp: Dion Dawkins will miss a few days for personal reasons

The Buffalo Bills will be without their starting left tackle for at least a few days at training camp. Dion Dawkins was excused from practice on Friday, and Saturday head coach Sean McDermott said Dawkins would be out a few more days. The Bills are off on Sunday, so a few days missed will mean a few practices missed.

“Dealing with personal things...” doesn’t give us much to go on, as far as Dion’s absence. When he returns, it’s likely we will hear the reason for his absence from the big man himself, who isn’t shy about sharing his personal life with reporters and fans.

In his place, Tommy Doyle received first-team reps at left tackle Friday. That’s likely not the plan in case of an actual left tackle injury, though. Right tackle Spencer Brown would likely kick over, as he did in 2021, but Brown is also out right now as he’s working back from injury.

Doyle was soundly beaten by Von Miller and the Bills’ reserve defensive ends in his first NFL action on the blind side. We’ll see if they give David Quessenberry a shot over there on Saturday.