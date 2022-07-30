Watch: Josh Allen starts first fight of Bills training camp to end first padded practice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the leading candidates for MVP in the National Football League for the 2022 season. On Saturday, he took umbrage with some physicality from a defensive lineman and sparked the first fight of training camp to end the first day of padded practice.

After threading a needle to Isaiah McKenzie in the back of the end zone, Allen’s offense lined up for a two-point conversion. He took it up the middle for the successful conversion, but the defense isn’t supposed to hit the QBs in their red jerseys. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips gave Allen a bump as he crossed the goal line. Allen threw down the ball, spun quickly on his heel, and approached Phillips to give him a shove.

Almost immediately, teammates rushed in to separate the two. Mitch Morse grabbed Phillips, David Quessenberry got in between the pair while Nick McCloud grabbed the back of Allen to keep him from moving forward, but the two still needed more players to separate them. The pile continued to move across the field, with more players joining the scrum. Luckily, Allen was removed as the pile of players was moving and didn’t get hurt.

Morse said after practice that fights like that tend to happen after folks get their pads on. He says people need to be smart about it, but they can be positive and benefit the competitiveness. Perfect guy to have on the podium after that type of event.

Allen’s legs were fallen on by Ed Oliver during Friday’s practice, in what could have been a scary moment. Oliver was tripped up by lineman Greg Mancz on that play, but it could have been one of the reasons Allen reacted the way he did.

Phillips is also known as being somewhat of a trash talker, as is Allen, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if that was a factor in the skirmish.

The Bills have an off day on Sunday before hitting the field again on Monday. We’ve had five practices in six days so far at St. John Fisher.