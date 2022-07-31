BBR: Thoughts on Von Miller, Tre White, Isaiah McKenzie and more

Training camp is underway for the Buffalo Bills, and it has been an exciting week of news and updates around the club. In this episode of BBR, I take a closer look at some of the storylines that have been the most intriguing during the first week.

In the episode, which you can find below, I take some time discussing the latest on wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The favorite to start in the slot, McKenzie has impressed in the early stages of camp. I also take some time to talk about Von Miller and his impact, along with the positive signs around Tre White. Be sure to share your thought in the comments section below.

