Billieve: Most indispensable Bills (excluding Josh Allen)

The Buffalo Bills are on the cusp of greatness. Coming off consecutive AFC East division championships, the Bills have all the pieces in place to finally bring home that first Lombardi Trophy by winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship.

On today’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, heading into this expectation-heavy season, host John Boccacino gives his thoughts on which members of the Bills—excluding Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen—are the most indispensable this year, the players whose absence would hurt the Bills the most during this pivotal upcoming season.

The Bills were a mere 13 seconds away from back-to-back trips to the AFC championship game last year. Taking that next step will require talent, and it will require some luck in the injury department.

While the Bills have been incredibly healthy over the last two seasons, last year, the Bills did lose one of their top players, cornerback Tre’Davious White, who suffered an ACL tear and missed the final six regular-season games and both playoff games.

Boccacino suggests two offensive and two defensive players he feels the Bills can least afford to lose if they want to bring home that coveted Super Bowl championship.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on which players are Buffalo’s most indispensable heading into the 2022 season.

