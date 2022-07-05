Buffalo Bills Links, 7/5: WR Gabriel Davis ready to break out

When we last saw Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, he was setting an NFL playoff record for touchdown catches in a game with four in Buffalo’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by posing the question on many Bills’ fans minds: what can Davis do for an encore heading into Year 3?
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: WR Isaiah McKenzie - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2021 Best Buffalo Bills values: No. 1—QB Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
- Billieve: Most indispensable Bills (excluding Josh Allen) - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2021: Divisional Round vs. Kansas City - Buffalo Rumblings
- DB Butch Byrd deserves to be on Bills Wall of Fame - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Safety Jaquan Johnson - Buffalo Rumblings
- Ask Me Anything: Matt Warren takes all of your questions - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: TE Quintin Morris - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Gabriel Davis ready for takeoff
Buffalo’s talented third-year wideout is ready to take the next step forward as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, and the Bills hope his productivity in the playoffs is only the beginning of what Davis can do for Josh Allen and the team’s passing attack. Learn how Davis, who caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season, is planning on building on his breakout 2021 campaign.
- Bills questions: Can Gabriel Davis build on breakout season, thrive as Bills’ No. 2 wide receiver? - Buffalo News
- Bills training camp positional preview: Is WR Gabriel Davis ready for takeoff? - The Athletic (subscription required).
Odds and ends
Read up on the expectations for edge rusher Von Miller, explore the most indispensable members of the Bills, address who could step in if Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White isn’t ready for Week 1, rank Buffalo’s biggest challengers in the AFC, and more!
- Bills questions: What’s realistic to expect from Von Miller at age 33? - Buffalo News
- 6 Buffalo Bills not named Josh Allen team can least afford to lose in 2022 - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills questions: What are the options if Tre White isn’t full go at the start of the year? - Buffalo News
- Bills Mailbag: Dolphins loom as biggest division threat but AFC contenders abound - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ Devin Singletary named team’s most underrated player - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen: 'Best QB in the Damn NFL!' - Jordan Poyer - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
Loading comments...