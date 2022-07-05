Buffalo Bills Links, 7/5: WR Gabriel Davis ready to break out

When we last saw Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, he was setting an NFL playoff record for touchdown catches in a game with four in Buffalo’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by posing the question on many Bills’ fans minds: what can Davis do for an encore heading into Year 3?

Gabriel Davis ready for takeoff

Buffalo’s talented third-year wideout is ready to take the next step forward as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, and the Bills hope his productivity in the playoffs is only the beginning of what Davis can do for Josh Allen and the team’s passing attack. Learn how Davis, who caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season, is planning on building on his breakout 2021 campaign.

Read up on the expectations for edge rusher Von Miller, explore the most indispensable members of the Bills, address who could step in if Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White isn’t ready for Week 1, rank Buffalo’s biggest challengers in the AFC, and more!