BBR: Will Dawson Knox get a contract extension before the regular season?

The Buffalo Bills have a number of high-profile players set to become free agents during the 2023 offseason, including tight end Dawson Knox. In the latest episode of BBR, I take a closer look at why I think Knox gets extended before the start of the regular season.

This topic isn’t new to readers, as Matt Warren took a deeper dive on what an extension might look like here. A new contract for Knox certainly wouldn’t be cheap, as Matt details in the article. You can hear my thought below, and be sure to share your own in the comments section.

