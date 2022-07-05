Circling the Wagons: Brian Daboll vs. Ken Dorsey & New Bills to Watch w/Anthony from Cover 1

In this episode (Part 2 of our conversation), we talk with Anthony Prohaska of Cover 1’s Disguised Coverage and The Film Room about how he would conduct the Buffalo Bills’ offense differently in 2022—if he was Ken Dorsey compared to the way Brian Daboll ran the offense as OC. Plus, we discuss which new Bills (draft picks and free agents) he is most excited to see in Buffalo in 2022, and much more—listen now!
